Today at the San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting, the annual presentation from the Cattlemen’s Association and a resolution commemorating Joann Switzer on her retirement.

That’s item 32 on the supervisors agenda. They have a long list of consent agenda items, then they will receive the Cattlemen’s presentation.

It’s usually an impressive turn out of Cattlemen at the annual presentation.