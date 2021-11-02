In Sports 11.02.2021

Some north county athletes did quite well at the county high school cross country championships.

In the men’s 3-mile race at Laguna Lake Park Saturday, Templeton sophomore Josh Bell placed first. He ran the flat, 3-mile course in 15:03, about five minutes per mile pace. Paso Robles runners Cameron Leclair and Diego Ortega finished 8th and 9th.

In the team standings…

San Luis Obispo was first with 26 points.

Paso Robles second with 67.

And Atascadero 3rd with 98.

Templeton finished 6th.

Coast Union 9th.

In the high school girls race,

Paso Robles senior Charlotte Castelli was first, with a time of 17:47, under six minutes per mile.

Bearcat junior Sydney Moore was 4th.

Atascadero senior Isabla Walrod finished sixth.

Templeton freshman Kylie Bell finished 15th of 82 runners, the 4th north county runner to finish.

In the team standings,

Arroyo Grande was first with 38 points.

San Luis second, Paso Robles third, Atascadero fourth.

Those are the results of the San Luis Obispo county cross country championships Saturday at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis.