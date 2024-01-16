Cayucos Hacienda Dr Water Main Replacement Project 01.12.2024

The county public works department announced that the Hacienda drive water main replacement project in Cayucos will begin Tuesday, January 16th, and go through April 2024.

The project will replace and relocate approximately 1,750 feet of 6-inch AC pipe with 8-inch PVC pipe from the intersection of Ocean boulevard to the north end of Hacienda drive. The pipeline has had numerous emergency repairs due to system leaks and pipeline breaks along Hacienda drive, which had led to this replacement.

For a portion of this project, access to residences may be limited during working hours, Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm. The contractor will provide door hangers and notifications to residents prior to road closures and water service interruptions.

Street parking and vehicle access to Hang Glider Hill will also be unavailable during working hours throughout the project.