1st Paso City Council Meeting of 2024 This Week 01.12.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s first meeting of 2024 will be next week on Tuesday, January 16th.

On the council’s consent agenda is a change order for the contractor on the Creston road Phase 2 project. The contract to North Coast Engineering was awarded back in July 2023, but it was determined that further improvements to the corridor would be needed. Specifically, the area in front of an existing block wall from Melody to Lana. The agenda item would approve an additional $123 thousand to NCE to design the improvements to phase 2 of the Creston project.

The city received a $3 million grant for the project, and this stays within the grant appointment. The city council will also hold a public hearing, introducing an ordinance adopting the 2022 California building standards code with local amendments.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.