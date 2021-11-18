Cayucos Veterans Hall 11.18.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisors vote to restore the Cayucos Veterans Hall. The cost to rehabilitate the old building on the pier will be about $5 million.

The supervisors approve a $3.5 million internal loan to get started. County staff provided an extensive report on the pier’s condition and its history. Rob Ruiz talked about the history of the old Cass warehouse that sits today at the base of the pier, which later became the Veterans building.

Historians say the old Cass warehouse may be the only 19th century building of its kind still standing in California. As the Vets Hall, it has been closed since 2016 because of unsafe conditions.

Supervisors say the 30-year loan from the county will be paid off with grants, community fundraising and rentals of the building once it reopens. The county has already received a $2 million grant from proposition 68 funding.

The only no vote was cast by supervisor Debbie Arnold who says she does not feel comfortable with the financing. She says it adds more to the county wide debt service.