Teacher Insult Goes Viral 11.18.2021

The controversy over an elementary teacher’s outburst on social media continues to grow.

Fox News picks up the story of the Paso Robles 2nd grade dual-immersion teacher telling the Conservative Club members at the high school to ‘jump off a bridge’.

She made that comment after a profane anti-Biden flag was waved briefly during a Veterans Day demonstration at the high school. The teacher says she didn’t mean conservative students should literally jump off a bridge.

Superintendent Curt Dubost issued a statement about the incident. He says two investigations have been launched. One into the teacher’s videos and another into the student who waved the anti-Biden flag.