Census Bureau 8.16.2021

We learn more from the Census bureau on growth in Paso Robles in the last twenty years.

The census indicates San Luis Obsipo county saw it’s smallest population growth since the 1940’ US Census. It’s the slowest rate of growth in modern history of the Census.

The county population reached 282,424 people as of April 2020. That’s an increase of about 12,700 people.

Some moved into the county, but many county residents moved to other states, particularly Texas, Idaho and Nevada.

In 1940, the county population increased from 29 thousand to 33 thousand people. An increase of about 3600 residents.

This recent Census had the smallest increase since then. The north county grew more than the rest of the county, giving credibility to changing supervisorial district boundaries. Some are saying it’s time to readjust the fifth supervisorial district boundaries north over the grade, and away from the Cal Poly campus.