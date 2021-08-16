Other Stories This Monday 8.16.2021

An Arroyo Grande man accused of two violent home invasions in 2018, pleads no contest Friday to multiple sex crimes. Arthur Tiofilo Rocha may get 50 years-to-life for the crimes.

A 27-year-old San Simeon man struck and killed after walking into the path of a vehicle on highway one in San Simeon Friday afternoon. 27-year-old Joel Jacob Huff was walking north on highway one, just north of Old Stage Coach road. A man from Washington state was driving southbound on highway one when Huff walked into lanes of traffic. Hoff died at the scene.

The body of a San Luis man found in the creek in downtown San Luis Friday morning. A passerby saw the body submerged in a deep section of the creek and called police. The police say they don’t suspect foul play.