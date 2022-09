The Central Coast Tennis Classic returns.

Tennis players like Sophie Chang competing over the next several days. 25-year-old Sophie Chang has played tennis for years.

Sophie Chang is 6 foot one. At the age of 18, she declined a scholarship to University of Virginia to turn pro. She’s now 25.

She’s one of many excellent players at the Central Coast Tennis Classic now underway at the Templeton Tennis Ranch thru this week.

For more information, go to: centralcoasttennisclassic.com.