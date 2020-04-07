Chancellor Goforth 4.07.2020

The CHP says a Paso Robles man was killed in a car crash Thursday in Napa county.

30-year-old Chancellor Goforth was killed in a single car crash on a private roadway in Napa county. The vehicle went down an embankment and became fully submerged in an irrigation pond. One man escaped the submerged car.

Goforth was removed from the vehicle by emergency crews and transported to Queen of the Valley hospital where he was declared deceased. No other people were injured in the crash. The cause is under investigation.