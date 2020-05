Have you noticed the changing landscape of Atascadero? The La Panza Development getting a new clock tower recently.

Mayor Heather Moreno says you can see it from the freeway. Our advice is to keep your eyes on the road, but if you stop by the sunken gardens, you can see the new La Panza tower between El Camino Real and highway 101.

The shopping center may be opening before the year is out in downtown Atascadero.