Other Stories This Friday 5.15.2020

Two people arrested in connection with a bomb threat that was made at the county courthouse Wednesday. The call made shortly after 40-year-old Carrie Maggard’s boyfriend was taken into custody. He’s identified as 30-year-old Derek Atkins. The couple lives in Los Osos. Sheriff’s deputies took Maggard into custody yesterday afternoon.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Nevada and is felt across northern California early this morning. The tremor shook the area around 4:00 this morning. The epicenter was near Tonopah, Nevada, about three hours north of Las Vegas. There have been three aftershocks. The quake was felt across the San Joaquin Valley. People reported that they felt it in Fresno, Visalia and Madera. No damage or injuries reported.