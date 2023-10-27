CHP Announces Grant Funded Program 10.27.2023

CHP has announced that it will be partnering with the California office of traffic safety to create a yearlong campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving incidents in California.

The “reducing impairment statewide” campaign runs through September 30, 2024. CHP says it will be receiving a 5.9 million dollar grant in federal funding for this program.

The program will conduct additional DUI saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and traffic safety education efforts throughout California. CHP encourages drivers to avoid DUI by always designating a sober driver, taking public transportation, or using a taxi or ride-share.