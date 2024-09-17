CHP Holding Car Seat Inspection Event in SLO 9.17.2024

The California Highway Patrol will be holding a child passenger safety seat check-up event in San Luis Obispo.

This event will be on Saturday, September 21st at 10 am at the Creekside center, with certified child passenger safety technicians on site to teach parents and caregivers proper car seat installation and use.

The CHP says car crashes are “a leading killer of children in the United States,” and proper car seat usage is the best way to reduce these deaths.

This event will go until 1 pm, and is free for any who attend. CHP’s release asks to bring your child, car seat, car seat manual, and vehicle owner’s manual. The event is first come, first served.

No citations will be issued, and no driver license or vehicle registration is required.