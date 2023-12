THE CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL COASTAL DIVISION WILL BE HOSTING A WINDOW ETCHING EVENT AT THE CHP SAN LUIS OBISPO OFFICE.

THE OFFICE IS LOCATED AT 675 CALIFORNIA BLVD IN SAN LUIS OBISPO, AND WILL TAKE PLACE ON DECEMBER 15TH FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM. THIS EFFORT TO COMBAT VEHICLE THEFT CAN ASSIST LAW ENFORCEMENT IN LOCATING AND IDENTIFYING STOLEN VEHICLES.

FOR EVERY APPOINTMENT, A FREE STEERING WHEEL LOCK WILL BE PROVIDED. CHP NOTES THAT THIS WILL NOT PREVENT THE THEFT OF A VEHICLE.