Supervisors Approve CAC Handbook Amendments 12.06.2023

THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS REVIEWED UPDATES TO THE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCIL HANDBOOK IN ITS MEETING YESTERDAY. COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCILS ARE INDEPENDENT BODIES RECOGNIZED BY THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS TO REPRESENT THEIR COMMUNITIES AND MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS TO THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OR THE PLANNING COMMISSION. RECOMMENDED UPDATES FOR THE CAC HANDBOOK INCLUDE ENCOURAGING ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBERS TO PARTICIPATE IN AN ANNUAL ORIENTATION, CLARIFYING THE ROLE OF ADVISORY COUNCILS, AND ESTABLISHING SET OF UNIFORM RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR CONDUCTING MEETINGS.

PUBLIC COMMENT PRIMARILY ASKED FOR THE BOARD TO HOLD OFF ON APPROVING THE UPDATES, AND GIVE THE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COUNCILS A CHANCE TO REVIEW THE HANDBOOK AND PROVIDE FEEDBACK. HERE’S DR. BRUCE JONES DURING PUBLIC COMMENT:

AFTER DISCUSSION BY THE BOARD, SUPERVISOR JIMMY PAULDING MADE A MOTION TO APPROVE THE UPDATES FOR THE CAC HANDBOOK, AND INSTRUCT STAFF TO ENCOURAGE CACS IN THE COUNTY TO SEND FEEDBACK AND COMMENTS TO THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR POTENTIAL DISCUSSION. THE MOTION WAS APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY.