The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History returned thousand of Chumash artifacts to the Santa Ynez band of Chumash Indians.

Meanwhile, the Chumash are building a museum of their own on their reservation near Santa Ynez.

The 14,000 square foot facility is being built on a three and a half acre cultural park. That park will also feature an amphitheater for storytelling and other cultural activities.

Work on the Chumash museum is now underway.