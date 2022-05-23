Tesla Hopes To Open in SLO 05.23.2022

Tesla hopes to open a car dealership on Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo.

Last week, the city architectural review commission approved the project. It will go to the planning commission on Wednesday.

Right now, the closest Tesla dealership is in Santa Barbara. But many Tesla owners say they enjoy the drive south because they can stop at the Chumash Casino and charge their car there while playing blackjack and slot machines on electronic devices.

California drivers bought more than one-sixth of the Teslas sold globally.

Of 67 thousand battery electric vehicles purchased in California in the first quarter, Tesla sold 78% of them.