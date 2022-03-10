City of Atascadero 03.10.2022

The city of Atascadero receives an award for its budget.

City manager Rachelle Rickard says the city “Team Atascadero” deserves credit for the award. Part of the credit goes to city manager Rachelle Rickard, who is a certified public accountant. Mayor Heather Moreno is also a CPA.

The issue before the city right now, balancing the public works budget for the cost of the sewer operation, public works director Nick Debarr telling the Atascadero city council that about half the residents of Atascadero have septic tanks. The others may see rates go up soon to pay for increasing costs of sewer operation. If you go to the city’s website, you can access a table showing the proposed increase. There will be more discussion about that proposed sewer rate increase in Atascadero.