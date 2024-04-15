City of Paso Conducts Parole Compliance Check, Several Arrested 04.15.2024

Press Release Probation Parole Operations 9-12-24

The Paso Robles police department conducted a city-wide probation and parole compliance operation, alongside the San Luis Obispo and California state parole office and probation departments.

Twenty subjects were contacted based on their parole or probation status. Six subjects from Paso Robles were arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail:

27-year-old Raul Munoz for violation of parole.

42-year-old Sarah Dukes for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

41-year-old Maximo Hernandez for felony evading, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

20-year-old Izaiah Coleman for violation of post-release community supervision,

44-year-old Jesse Torres for felon in possession of ammunition and violation of parole.

And 26-year-old Tyler Whitener for violation of parole.