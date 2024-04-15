Installation of Fiber Optic Cables in Paso Robles Downtown Area 04.15.2024

FiberGrantApp-2021.03.22(1)

Installation has begun for the Paso Robles fiber optic connectivity project.

The project will bring high-speed broadband internet via fiber optic cables to current and future businesses in the city of Paso Robles. The cables will go through several key areas in Paso Robles, including the downtown area, Gateway, Commerce, Creston, Wisteria, Union, and Vine street. A total of 13.4 linear miles of fiber will be installed, and will serve approximately 2,500 businesses in the community.

The project is being funded by a grant of $2.4 million from the economic development administration, with a $600 thousand match from the general fund in Paso Robles.

Installation is expected to be completed by early 2025.