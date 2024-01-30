City of Paso Encourages Use of Sandbags For Incoming Storm 01.30.2024

With the forecast for Wednesday predicting about an inch of rain, the city of Paso Robles has made sand available at the city streets yard (1220 Paso Robles street).

Rainfall from the anticipated storms are expected to be significant, and the city has taken steps to mitigate and reduce flooding where possible. Anyone wishing to protect private property using sandbags may use the sand at the city streets yard. Be sure to bring your own shovel.

Empty sandbags are available for purchase at local hardware stores.

Guidance for disaster preparedness may also be viewed on the city of Paso Robles emergency services website.