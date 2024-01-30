Homeless Committee Elects New Leadership Positions 01.30.2024

The county’s homeless oversight committee has announced five new leaders have been elected for 2024.

These include Michelle Shoresman, representing the city of San Luis Obispo, as chairperson, and Susan Funk, representing the city of Atascadero, as vice-chair.

The leadership positions are each held for a year, and individuals may hold the same office for no more than three consecutive years.

The county says these individuals will “play a crucial role in guiding the HSOC as it remains committed to creating positive change in the lives of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness” in the county.