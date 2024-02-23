City of Paso Offering Senior Downtown Parking Permits 02.23.2024

The city of Paso Robles has announced it will be offering annual senior downtown parking permits, beginning March 1st.

Seniors that are 65 and older, and residents of Paso Robles, can purchase these permits for $30. Permits are valid for one year. Seniors can park in any paid or permit parking space in downtown Paso Robles without any additional payments. There will be a limit of one per household, and applications must be turned in before April 30, 2024.

Applications will be made available at the Paso Robles police department, senior center, library, and online at: prcity.com.

The city also reminds residents that those with disabled placards do not need a senior permit, and are exepemt from paid parking regulations with a displayed placard.