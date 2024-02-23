Atascadero Council Meeting Next Tuesday on Approving Grants 02.23.2024

The Atascadero city council’s next regular meeting is this Tuesday, February 27th, starting at 6 in the evening.

A public hearing will be held regarding the community development block grant funds. The process for these funds from the county began in fall, 2023, and total to be around $134 thousand. The city has received four applications to allocate these grants to, with the county requiring a minimum of 65% to go to public facilities and housing projects.

Staff is recommending to allocate around $87 thousand to developing approximately 450 linear feet of ADA compliant sidewalks on Viejo Camino, between El Camino Real and Halcon road. About $7600 is recommended to go to the El Camino Homeless Organization.

Council will consider other funding applications, and can deviate from staff’s recommendations for the final rewards. You can attend the meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.