City of Paso Releases Phishing Scam Advisory 03.07.2024

The city of Paso Robles has released a statement in response to a “concerning rise” in phishing attempts that target local residents.

The city says they have received several reports from residents who received emails claiming to be from the city. The city says that phishing is where cybercriminals send fraudulent emails, appearing to be from legitimate sources, with the aim of tricking individuals into disclosing personal information such as passwords or credit card numbers. Prominently, these emails will feature official logos and subject lines, but come from emails that are not affiliated with official city community channels.

The city’s IT department is urging all residents and local businesses to exercise heightened caution, and to call the city directly if they wish to confirm the legitimacy of an email before opening.