County Requesting Grant Applications For 2 Available Grants 03.07.2024

The county of San Luis Obispo has made applications available for two grant opportunities.

The first grant is a community based and preventative health grant, which will go to local programs and projects that compliment (but do not duplicate) efforts by the county’s health and human services departments.

The second grant will be sent to another nonprofit organization (“other agency”) for non-health and human service related projects.

Both grant applications are due on April 17th. Funding for the “other agency” grant will be considered during the county’s annual budget hearings in June 2024.