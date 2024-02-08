City of Paso Releases Statement For Parking Program Pause 02.08.2024

The city of Paso Robles released a statement regarding its pausing of downtown paid parking.

The enforcement has been effective since yesterday, and will be done while the city ensures the program complies with parking ordinance 12.42, and associated laws and/or regulations. Paid on-street parking and associated enforcement will be suspended during this period.

The city says that review is scheduled for the city council meeting on February 20th. During the review period, the city also says that parking staff will be working “diligently” to ensure parking program changes directed by council on November 21st are ready for “rapid implementation.”