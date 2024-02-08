Grover Beach Sustains Damage From Wind 02.08.2024

The coastal areas of Morro Bay, Cayucos, Los Osos, Pismo Beach, and Grover Beach were placed under a tornado warning during yesterday’s storm.

The national weather service issued the warning, and the resulting winds caused severe damage to the Pismo Beach and Grover Beach areas. Trees and power lines were knocked down, resulting in power loss and damage to buildings.

It is currently unknown if the damage came from a tornado, or severe winds. The national weather service will conduct a damage survey to determine the cause of the impacts.