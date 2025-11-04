Election Day For Statewide Special Election 11.04.2025

Today is the final day to vote for the statewide special election. Voters in California have only one question on the ballot: yes or no on Proposition 50.

Proposition 50 proposes to redraw its congressional district lines without an independent citizens commission until 2030. Registered voters have until 8 pm today to turn in their ballots. You can drop off your ballot at the many drop boxes throughout the county, including the Paso Robles, Atascadero, Santa Margarita, and Shandon libraries.

This election day there will be a total of 45 polling places throughout the county. You can find your polling place and more information at: slovote.com. Polling locations will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

Those who have not yet registered to vote can still use conditional voting registration, where you must do so either at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo, or the satellite north county office in Atascadero.