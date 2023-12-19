City of Paso Seeking Applicants For Oversight Committee 12.19.2023

The city of Paso Robles is looking for applicants to serve on the supplemental sales tax oversight committee.

Applications will be accepted until January 31, 2024, and seven total member positions are looking to be filled. The purpose of the committee is to provide a forum for citizens to review and report to the city council and the community on matters relating to supplemental sales tax revenues and expenditures from Measure N-12 and Measure J-20.

The committee meets on a quarter basis and on the third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 pm. During meetings, members will review accounting for each ballot measure, determine if the funds are spent on community priorities that are established by city council, and report this information to council and the public. Terms are three years starting April 2024.

The city is looking to fill three at-large membership positions, and four community organization affiliate membership positions. Information can be found at: prcity.com