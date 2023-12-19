Final Days For Atascadero Shop Local Bonus Program 12.19.2023

The Atascadero chamber of commerce reminds shoppers they have until January 2, 2024 to participate in the shop local bonus program.

For every $100 spent on qualifying businesses in the downtown Atascadero area, shoppers will be rewarded with a $20 gift card from participating businesses.

Atascadero chamber of commerce president & CEO, Josh Cross, says “Shopping locally is one of the best gifts you can give to your community.”

Receipts must be readable and itemized, and include the date, name of the business, and total amount. Taxes, delivery fees, and shipping are not included in the total purchase.

A maximum of two free gift cards per household is permitted.