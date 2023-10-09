City of SLO Making Flood Prep For Storm Season 10.09.2023

Flood preparation is commencing this week in the city of San Luis Obispo for the upcoming winter storm season.

Construction will take place along Marsh street bridge near the highway 101 entrance and exit, seeking to remove debris and vegetation both beneath and upstream of the Marsh street bridge.

The city says it does not foresee road or lane closures during work hours of 7 am to 4 pm, but says there may be dust, noise, and traffic delays as trucks will move in and out of the work zone.

The project will take about a month to finish with some overnight work expected to take place.