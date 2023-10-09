Inflammatory Fliers Appear in Los Osos 10.09.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office released a statement on Saturday regarding “inflammatory flyers” that were left on the doorsteps of residents in Los Osos.

The sheriff’s office these flyers were similar to the ones that have surfaced around the county in recent months. The sheriff’s office did not specify the content of the flyers, but says while it falls under the protected boundaries of free speech, the contents “Do not reflect the values of San Luis Obispo county.”

The incident has been documented, and the sheriff’s office asks citizens to responsibly discard the flyers.