City of SLO Votes to Lower Parking Rates in Downtown Area 5.16.2024

The San Luis Obispo city council reviewed a parking rate study in its meeting Tuesday night.

Following public outcry from recent changes made to paid parking in the city, the council considered three options: continue to offer an hour of free parking in the structures, prioritize the lowest rates possible, or a combination of the two.

In a unanimous vote, the city council voted to lower all rates for parking in downtown San Luis Obispo, but eliminate the first free hour in structures. Though some at the meeting asked the council to both lower the rates and keep the first free hour, the city said this was not financially feasible.

This was the first reading for the ordinance to update the rates, and the second reading will be done in its next meeting on June 4th.