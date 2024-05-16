Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel Hosting Virtual Meeting 5.16.2024

DCDEP Public Meeting News Release May 22 2024 – Parcel P (1)

The Diablo Canyon decommissioning engagement panel, in cooperation with PG&E, will be holding an in-person and virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 22nd at Atascadero city hall.

The meeting’s topic is to discuss repurposing the 750-acre site that Diablo Canyon’s facilities are currently located on, should the plant be decommissioned.

PG&E says it remains on track for extended operations of Diablo Canyon through 2030, but all operating nuclear power plants in the US must have a plan for eventual decommissioning efforts of their facilities.