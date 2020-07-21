City To Sea Half Marathon for Cuesta Canceled 7.21.2020

The 2020 City To The Sea half marathon, 5k and Kids’ Fun Run has been canceled.

The event was scheduled to take place on September 13. This year’s event would have been the race’s 25th anniversary.

Organizers say they made the decision to cancel because of the pandemic and health and safety concerns for the runners, spectators, staff, volunteers, and others involved. They plan to hold the race again in September 2021.

Organizers say everyone who was already registered to run in this year’s race will automatically be added to the 2021 event.

The City To The Sea Half Marathon typically starts in San Luis Obispo and ends in Pismo Beach.

The event raises funds for the Cuesta college track and field and cross country teams.