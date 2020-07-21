Protect Atascadero 7.21.2020

Protect Atascadero getting a lot of compliments for giving police officers gift baskets to thank them for their service.

Protect Atascadero planning their next promotion. Co-founder Amanda Hawkins telling KPRL they’re planning a meeting on a neighborhood watch program in Atascadero. No date set for the meeting.

We’ll let you know when they set a date for that meeting. Or you can go to the Protect Atascadero Facebook page. Since the group started last month, it’s grown from two people to more than 660 members.