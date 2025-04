The 8th annual citywide yard sale for Atascadero will start this weekend.

The yard sale will start Saturday at 8 am, and will go until 2 pm. However, due to the early morning rain on the forecast, most sellers will also be present on the second day, Sunday from 8 am until noon.

Over a hundred and twenty yard sales have been registered for this event.

You can go to: atascaderoyardsale.com for a digital map of registered yard sales.