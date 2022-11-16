Claire Mamakos & New Owners of Jada Winery 11.16.2022

An issue manifests over noise created by a vineyard on Vineyard drive, west of Paso Robles.

Claire Mamakos lives next door to Jada Winery and Vineyard, which was recently purchased by the Riboli family. She says the noise from a huge fan they put out on the vineyard has kept her family awake for a week. It’s so loud, they can’t sleep.

She contacted the transition team, the corporate owners, and even the county AG commissioner, but all she heard was, “Right to Farm!”

Finally, Cal Coast news published a story about the conflict, and that may be part of the reason the fans have stopped. Some neighbors also intervened. The Riboli family told the neighbors, and Claire, that they will shut off the fan, but that they may fire it up again in the spring.

Clair Mamakos says the old timers generally worked with their neighbors. She says that’s not the case with her new neighbors.

The Riboli family has been involved in vineyard and wine production in California for decades. They have a tasting room at highway 46 and Buena Vista. They also recently purchased Rabbit Ridge Winery.