Clerk-Recorders Office Launches Matters-of-Fact vs Misconceptions Feature 11.07.2023

The San Luis Obispo county clerk-recorder’s office has announced a new informational feature that will be posted on the county’s website.

The “matters of fact vs misconceptions” will share facts regarding elections based off questions emailed to the clerk recorder’s office at [email protected]. The first post for the feature addresses ‘no party preference voting.’ The clerk recorder’s office says that registering as ‘no party preference’ means that the ballot in the primary election will not include presidential candidates, but will be able to vote for the US President in the November 2024 general election.

A crossover ballot for the primary election is also available for the American independent, democratic, and libertarian parties. Any other party requires registering as a member of that party before February 20, 2024.

The clerk recorder’s office also says that registering as a member of the American independent party is not registering as no party preference: the AIP is a political party with its own platform and objectives.