Clerk-Recorder’s Office Releases Unprocessed Ballots Report 03.08.2024

The county clerk recorder’s office has released a report for the number of unprocessed ballots that still must be counted.

The report says that the total number of processed ballots received in the county was 49,299. Currently, the clerk-recorder’s office estimates 30,743 ballots are unprocessed. The clerk-recorder’s office expects to upload the next results for the election by 3 pm on March 8th.

Heather moreno still leads in the district 5 supervisor race by 670 votes. At the state level for proposition 1: the outcome is still unknown. An estimated 57% of votes have been counted, and “yes” votes for proposition 1 still lead with 50.3% to 49.7%.