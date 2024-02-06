Closure Date For Oklahoma Site Announced 02.06.2024

The county of San Luis Obispo announced the official closure date for the Oklahoma parking site.

The site, located off highway 1 on Oklahoma avenue, was established as a safe place for homeless individuals to park their vehicles and rest while they find more permanent housing.

The movement to close the site has been public knowledge since February of last year, and the official closing date is scheduled for March 18, 2024. The county homeless services division says 21 people are still living at the site, and each have been encouraged to work with their case manager to develop a plan suited to their needs.

The county also says that 115 people have lived at the site since its establishment, with 67 of them having successfully moved on to other housing solutions.

Late last month, a chapter of the California Homeless Union said they were filing a lawsuit against the county, seeking an injunction to prevent the site’s closing.

No updates for this lawsuit are available at this time.