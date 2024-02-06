Santa Maria Woman Guilty of DUI & Striking Police Officer 02.06.2024

The district attorney’s office announced yesterday that a San Luis Obispo county jury has found 44 year old Laura Lee Millar of Santa Maria guilty of several charges.

These include felony hit and run causing injury and felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury. The DA’s office says that Millar was involved in an incident on February 23, 2023.

The Arroyo Grande police department was dispatched to a scene on Courtland street and Grand avenue, where Millar was having an argument with another person. Millar attempted to flee the scene in her car, with officers verbally telling her to stop. One stepped in front of her vehicle and shined his flashlight through her front windshield. The DA’s office says Millar struck the officer, causing significant injury, and fled the scene. She was then observed driving at around a hundred miles per hour in Buellton on southbound highway 101.

She faces a maximum of 6 years, 8 months in state prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 29th.