Co Public Health Dept Promotes Driver Awareness in New Campaign 4.10.2025

The “Safe Drives Save Lives” campaign has been launched by the county public health department, seeking to promote road safety and driver awareness of pedestrians and bicyclists.

The public health department says most traffic deaths occur when people are traveling outside of a motor vehicle, and that 56% of fatal or severe injury collisions occur on streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or higher.

The campaign first launched banners in high-traffic areas where vehicles frequently interact with pedestrians and bicyclists. Now the campaign will expand to county schools in additional outreach events for parents and students.

The campaign is funded by a grant from the California office of traffic safety.