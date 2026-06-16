Coffee With a Planner in Atascadero This Thursday 06.16.2026

The city of Atascadero will be hosting another “Coffee with a Planner” event in its series this Thursday, June 18th at 9 am.

Coffee with a Planner events are held at Amstrdm Coffee House, 7480 Palma avenue. They are informal sessions allowing staff to hear from the community on a variety of topics pertaining to the city, including zoning, land use, city policy, and development projects.

Each event has a specific topic, but staff are happy to address any topic. This month’s discussion will be Dove Creek, Chick-fil-A, La Moda, Del Rio Ranch, and other happenings around town.