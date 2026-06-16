Paso Robles City Council to Approve Operating Budgets For Next to Fiscal Years 06.16.2026

The Paso Robles city council will discuss approving its operating budget for the next two fiscal years in its next meeting tonight.

The budget for the next two fiscal years was developed “in the context of slowing revenue growth, continued inflationary pressures, and broader economic uncertainty.” Revenue growth has stagnated for the past few years, as costs continue to rise.

The total operating budget for fiscal year 2026 – 27 is projected to be about 148 million dollars, and 147 million dollars for fiscal years 2027 – 28. The city projects a balanced budget despite recent challenges, maintaining its general fund reserves at or above the council-established minimum of 30 percent.

You can attend tonight’s hearing in the Norris room in person, or listen right here on KPRL at 6.