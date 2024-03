San Luis Obispo COLAB will be holding its 15th Annual Dinner & Fundraiser on Thursday, March 21st at the Madonna Inn Expo Center.

The night will feature San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county sheriffs, Ian Parkinson and Bill Brown.

The night begins at 5 pm with a social hour and open bar, a filet mignon dinner & wine at 6:15, and an auction after dinner.

Registration for this event closes Monday, March 18th. Registration can be done online at: colabslo.org.