Man Sentenced to 15 Yrs to Life For Murder in DUI Incident 03.15.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that 27-year-old Earnesto Nava Herrera has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Herrera’s sentence comes from an incident on January 30, 2023, where he was driving while heavily intoxicated. He not only collided with 70 feet of metal pipe fencing, knocking over a tree, but he also entered highway 101 in the wrong direction, nearly avoiding one collision, before colliding head-on with a vehicle.

This collision killed a 14-year-old, and seriously injured two others in the vehicle. Herrera fled the scene, but was located about an hour later.

He has been found guilty on all charged accounts, including gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run causing death, driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury, and driving on a suspended license.