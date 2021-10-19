Colin Powell 10.19.2021

Meanwhile, the debate continues over the death of former secretary of state, Colin Powell.

Today’s newspaper runs a headline, Powell dies from covid complications. But he had been vaccinated.

If you read about his death, you’ll learn he also had cancer. He had been treated for the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. It impairs the body’s ability to fight infection.

The four star general and former secretary of state, died yesterday.

Colin Powell was 84. He will long be revered in American history.